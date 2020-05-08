Various News: Lance Storm Comments on Dark Side of the Ring Episode, AEW’s Explosive Moment of the Week

– Lance Storm took to Twitter to express his thoughts on this week’s Dark Side of the Ring episode featuring Herb Abrams.

Enjoyed/found the Herb Abrams episode of Dark Side interesting. We had a smaller time, slightly less crazy, version of him up here when I broke in. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 7, 2020

– AEW named Brodie Lee and the Dark Order’s beatdown of Jon Moxley as their Explosive Moment Of The Week. As noted, the segment led to Lee vs. Moxley for the latter’s AEW World Title to be announced for Double or Nothing: