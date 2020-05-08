wrestling / News

Various News: Lance Storm Comments on Dark Side of the Ring Episode, AEW’s Explosive Moment of the Week

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lance Storm

– Lance Storm took to Twitter to express his thoughts on this week’s Dark Side of the Ring episode featuring Herb Abrams.

– AEW named Brodie Lee and the Dark Order’s beatdown of Jon Moxley as their Explosive Moment Of The Week. As noted, the segment led to Lee vs. Moxley for the latter’s AEW World Title to be announced for Double or Nothing:

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Dark Side of the Ring, Lance Storm, Jeremy Thomas

