Lance Storm Criticizes WWE’s Production During Wrestlemania
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm criticized the WWE production during Wrestlemania, noting he had to turn the show off due to the quick cuts.
He wrote: “Legit had to turn off the Main Event. Was loving the match but I get dizzy headaches from all the camera cuts and shaking. I can’t watch it.”
Legit had to turn off the Main Event. Was loving the match but I get dizzy headaches from all the camera cuts and shaking. I can’t watch it. 😡
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021
