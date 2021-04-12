wrestling / News

Lance Storm Criticizes WWE’s Production During Wrestlemania

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Storm

In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm criticized the WWE production during Wrestlemania, noting he had to turn the show off due to the quick cuts.

He wrote: “Legit had to turn off the Main Event. Was loving the match but I get dizzy headaches from all the camera cuts and shaking. I can’t watch it.

