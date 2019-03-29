Lance Storm Says He’ll Be Doing At Least Two More Impact Dates as Producer

– Lance Storm has revealed that he has at least two more dates as a backstage producer for Impact Wrestling. Speaking with Bryan Alvarez on Figure Four Daily, Storm confirmed that he will be at Impact’s Rebellion PPV in Toronto and the TV taping afterward, which take place on April 28th and 29th. Storm worked backstage for Impact’s March TV tapings.

Regarding any further dates, Storm said, “we will have to see about moving forward,” saying he enjoyed it enough and Impact was happy enough with him that “it’s gonna come down to how much my wife enjoyed having me being gone for a weekend. With two dogs, it’s a lot of work for her when I go away so if she finds that it’s not worth the financial and hardship of her having to deal without me for a week than I may not be doing it beyond April.”

