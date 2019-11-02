wrestling / News
WWE News: Lance Storm Headed Back to WWE, Jerry Lawler & Pat McAfee on College GameDay
– Lance Storm has confirmed that he is headed back to being a producer at WWE once his Storm Wrestling Academy closes at the end of this year: “For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again.”
For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 2, 2019
– Both Jerry Lawler and Pat McAfee were on ESPN’s College GameDay in Memphis, TN today to talk about the Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs game. Lawler arrived in his Batmobile. Highlights are below.
.@jerrylawler knows how to arrive in style 👑🦇 pic.twitter.com/iqaAjaDp8p
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019
Corso really did that to the Memphis fans!
He's picking SMU to stay undefeated 🐎
(📍@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019
Corso played the heel and picked SMU, so @JerryLawler dropped the strap on ‘em! pic.twitter.com/VFN91kel5K
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019
It’s been a WILD 12 hours @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/B4Xz94rX0B
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Why Sting Never Came to WWE, If Sting Could Have Filled Ultimate Warrior’s Spot
- Eric Bischoff Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About First Episode of AEW Dynamite, What He Views As NXT’s Biggest Weakness
- UPDATED: Joey Mercury Accuses ROH GM of Unsafe Environment & Mistreating Talent After Exiting Company
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW