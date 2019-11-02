WWE News: Lance Storm Headed Back to WWE, Jerry Lawler & Pat McAfee on College GameDay

– Lance Storm has confirmed that he is headed back to being a producer at WWE once his Storm Wrestling Academy closes at the end of this year: “For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again.”

– Both Jerry Lawler and Pat McAfee were on ESPN’s College GameDay in Memphis, TN today to talk about the Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs game. Lawler arrived in his Batmobile. Highlights are below.

.@jerrylawler knows how to arrive in style 👑🦇 pic.twitter.com/iqaAjaDp8p — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Corso really did that to the Memphis fans! He's picking SMU to stay undefeated 🐎 (📍@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019