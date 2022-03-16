wrestling / News
Lance Storm Jokes That He’s Brock Lesnar’s Greatest Opponent: ‘I’m 2-1 Against Him’
This week is Brock Lesnar’s 20th anniversary as a WWE star, and Lance Storm took the occasion to make a case for himself as Lesnar’s greatest opponent. Lesnar celebrates the 20th anniversary of his WWE on-screen debut this week, and WWE asked fans who Lesnar’s greatest opponent is to make the occasion.
In response, Storm jokingly said that he was, pointing out that he has a 2-1 record against Lesnar two to two victories against him in January of 2002 before Lesnar made his main roster debut. He quipped after the post:
“It really helps to get to him before he’s on TV.”
When a fan suggested that he face Lesnar again, Storm was quick to reply, “I’m good.”
No, WWE live events before he debuted on TV
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 15, 2022
