Various News: Lance Storm Jokes About Disco Inferno During Empty Smackdown Show, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Beulah and Santino Marella
– WWE Producer Lance Storm made a joke at former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno’s expense during last night’s episode of Smackdown on his Twitter account. This week’s Smackdown was held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last night, without a live audience.
Lance Storm stated, “Shame they didn’t book @TheRealDisco on #SmackDownOnFox tonight. He’s used to working in front of this type of crowd reaction.”
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:
* Former ECW talent Beulah McGillicutty turns 51 years old today.
* Former WWE and WCW wrestler Bryan Clark turns 56.
* Former WWE Superstar and Intercontinental, United States, and tag team champion Santino Marella turns 46 years old.
