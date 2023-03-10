wrestling / News
Lance Storm Thinks Legalized Betting Would Destroy “A Crucial Aspect Of Storytelling” For WWE
As previously reported, WWE has recently been in communication with regulatory boards regarding the legalization of betting on match results. The concept has sparked opinions within the industry, and former WCW & WWE talent Lance Storm shared a blunt opinion on why he thinks it’s a terrible idea. In response to a tweet by WON’s Dave Meltzer, Storm stated:
Insane. Finishes are a crucial aspect of story telling. It would destroy the creative process. You’d have to go back to a single Booker who everyone trusts and will keep his mouth shut. Writers can’t write or collaborate if they can’t discuss finishes.
Storm currently serves as a coach and producer for Impact Wrestling. You can find his original post below.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 9, 2023