Lance Storm Offers Match Feedback to WWE Talent, Drake Maverick Responds

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lance Storm

Lance Storm is offering feedback for WWE talent on their matches, and Drake Maverick is interested. Storm, who works backstage as a producer for WWE, posted to his Twitter account noted that he was reminded of how much he enjoys coaching people and asked WWE talent to DM or text him if they’re interested.

That drew a response from Maverick, as you can see below. Before returning to work for WWE as a producer, Storm ran Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary for years.

