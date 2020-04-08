wrestling / News
Lance Storm Offers Match Feedback to WWE Talent, Drake Maverick Responds
Lance Storm is offering feedback for WWE talent on their matches, and Drake Maverick is interested. Storm, who works backstage as a producer for WWE, posted to his Twitter account noted that he was reminded of how much he enjoys coaching people and asked WWE talent to DM or text him if they’re interested.
That drew a response from Maverick, as you can see below. Before returning to work for WWE as a producer, Storm ran Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary for years.
Any WWE talent interested in detailed match feedback DM or text me (link/Network show date). I was asked for some today, forgot how much I enjoy coaching. Those who have gotten this from me before can attest, it’s more detailed than “Tighten up those holds” #WorkingFromHome
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 8, 2020
Trying to DM you
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 8, 2020
