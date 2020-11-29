Lance Storm On Critics of AEW, Compares AEW to Pineapple Pizza

Lance Storm knows that AEW has its critics and has some advice for them as he made an analogy regarding the company. Storm took to Twitter on Saturday to compare AEW to pineapple pizza in that “Those who don’t like it actually get mad at people who do and try to convince them to stop enjoying something they like.”

Storm’s post drew a response from former WCW announcer Mark Madden, who noted that “The opposite is true, too. A lot of AEW supporters go ballistic if you criticize even a small fraction of the product. Wrestling has become tribal, just like everything else.” Storm responded:

“that’s because many people are fans of arguing and thinking they are smarter than others rather than being fans of wrestling.”

I’ve concluded today that AEW is like pineapple on a pizza. Those who don’t like it actually get mad at people who do and try to convince them to stop enjoying something they like. 🤷‍♂️ — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 28, 2020