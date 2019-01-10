WWE News: Lance Storm Praises Carmella’s Work Against Becky Lynch, Video of Sarah Logan and Raymond Rowe’s Viking Wedding, and Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley Hype New T-Shirt

– Former WWE Superstar and Intercontinental champion Lance Storm took some time to praise Carmella this week following her match with Becky Lynch on Smackdown this week. You can check out his tweet praising Carmella below.

Storm wrote on Carmella, “@CarmellaWWE gets a lot of flax, from online critics, for her work, so I think it’s worth mentioning that I thought she really held up her end of the main event 3 way this week on #SDLive Not sure fans appreciate how difficult this job is.”

– As previously reported, WWE Superstars Raymond Rowe and Sarah Logan got married and had a viking-themed wedding last month. WWE released a video of the happy occasion, which you can see below.

– WWE released a new video showing Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush hyping up the new t-shirt release for Lashley that says, “The All Mighty.” You can check out that video clip below.