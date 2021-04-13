Lance Storm Prefers New Setup for the WWE ThunderDome

– You might have noticed changes to the WWE ThunderDome setup for last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The ThunderDome has now moved its residency to the Yuengling Center. Former WWE Superstar and producer Lance Storm shared his thoughts on the changes via Twitter.

Storm wrote, “Is it just me or is this new ThunderDome even better than the previous one? #RawAfterWrestleMania” When a fan asked the difference regarding the new setup, Storm added, “Seems like a more complete circle around I think. Alway felt it looked a bit like a J around the ring. It seems more complete I think.”

For reference, you can see some images with a look at the changes to the new WWE ThunderDome setup for last night’s Raw below:

