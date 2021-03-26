wrestling / News
Lance Storm Reacts To News That Peacock Will Censor WWE Content
March 26, 2021 | Posted by
As reported earlier today, Peacock has plans to review 17,000 hours of WWE content and remove material that doesn’t line up with their standards and practices. In a couple of posts on Twitter, Lance Storm reacted to the news.
He wrote: “Glad I’m in Canada. Hey #Peacock if you wanted to edit out any of my dancing gimmick from 2003, that’d be okay.”
Glad I’m in Canada 🇨🇦 https://t.co/TuHPDJBB47
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 26, 2021
Hey #Peacock if you wanted to edit out any of my dancing gimmick from 2003, that’d be okay.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 26, 2021
