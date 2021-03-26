wrestling / News

Lance Storm Reacts To News That Peacock Will Censor WWE Content

March 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As reported earlier today, Peacock has plans to review 17,000 hours of WWE content and remove material that doesn’t line up with their standards and practices. In a couple of posts on Twitter, Lance Storm reacted to the news.

He wrote: “Glad I’m in Canada. Hey #Peacock if you wanted to edit out any of my dancing gimmick from 2003, that’d be okay.

