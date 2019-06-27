Lance Storm Recalls Working With Charlotte Flair in Developmental: ‘She Put in the Work’

– During his appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Lance Storm talked about working with younger talent, specifically Charlotte Flair. Storm spoke with Edge & Christian about working with Flair in FCW and being a big fan of the Flair family. Highlights and the podcast are below:

On getting positive feedback from his trainees: “I see it, and I think the thing that is most rewarding is when a lot of times they’ll thank me, or when you point out something and you can tell the light switch went off. They’re like, ‘Yes, okay! I knew something was wrong and I feel it now.’ That’s a big thing. I did a lot of email or text coaching with Charlotte, ’cause I worked with her briefly when she was in FCW. I went down since again, I worked with David, and I love Ric so much. And I helped David in the ring in WCW. And I was, you know, back to the guy that’s safe, Ric Flair came to me before WrestleMania 18 and said, ‘Would you work out in the ring with me before TVs and stuff, I need somebody who’s safe.’ And I worked out with Ric Flair. So when I got to FCW and saw Charlotte, I’m like, ‘I’m working with another Flair, get in here kid.'”

On what it was like working with Charlotte: “She was so great, and I love her. ‘Cause there’s a lot of people I’ll send feedback to, and it’s like, I know she really put in the work. Because she’d be like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be home in three days, I’ll have a chance to read all this and watch the match back.’ And she’d get back, and she’d have questions. And you could tell by the questions, like ‘Okay, she gets this and she knows where she’s trying to go.’ And when they come and do a house show here, if I go down and she’s there, she’s always so friendly and so grateful. And I’m so happy for her success, because I know she worked so hard.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.