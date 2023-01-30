wrestling / News

Lance Storm Says Dolph Ziggler Was Handpicked To Get Spear By Edge In Royal Rumble Return

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge made his WWE return in the 2020 Royal Rumble after years away due to retirement. When he hit the ring, the first person he speared was Dolph Ziggler. In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm said that Ziggler was handpicked for the spot.

He wrote: “We specifically picked @HEELZiggler for the first one, because we knew he would take a great one…

