Lance Storm Says Vince McMahon Once Thought All Fans Would Think Canadians Are Heels
A fan recently asked Lance Storm about WWE’s odd tendency to list Canadian wrestlers from American cities back in the mid-2000s. Chris Jericho went from being from Winnipeg to Manhasset, New York and Chris Benoit went from Edmonton, Alberta to Atlanta, Georgia. According to Storm, it’s because Vince McMahon believed that the fans would believe that all Canadians were heels.
He wrote: “After Bret did the pro Canada anti USA gimmick and then Christian Test and I did the UnAmerican gimmick Vince was concerned fans would view All Canadians as heels so babyface Canadians were billed from US.”
