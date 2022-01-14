Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF

Lance Storm believes AEW made a big mistake with the booking of Wardlow vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite. On this week’s show, Wardlow had Punk at his mercy in the match and was ready to beat him before MJF told Wardlow to powerbomb Punk once more, which allowed Punk to small package Wardlow for the pin.

Storm was on Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Live and shared his issues with the segment, believing that it hurt Punk’s standing.

“It was like, ‘Oh my god, Wardlow lost,” Storm said (per Ringside News). “Wardlow’s going to be angry about this.’ Wardlow had two visual victories over Punk. Wardlow was the rightful winner. And it’s like, this segment damaged Punk a lot.”

He continued, “It completely made me not care about Punk-MJF anymore. Everyone’s into MJF-Wardlow. Quite probably, because they’re good promo guys, they can dig themselves out of this hole. But I don’t understand putting them [Punk in particular] this deep in a whole that they have to talk their way out of. This was a very damaging segment.”

Punk is set to face Shawn Spears on next week’s AEW Dynamite.