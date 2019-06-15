Lance Storm Shares Story of Vince McMahon Thinking He Was Dead

– Vince McMahon thought that Lance Storm was dead in 2010, and Lance Storm shared the story on Friday. Storm posted to Twitter to recall that he’s been labeled as dead by Wikipedia twice, and that at one point even Vince McMahon thought it was true.

In the Twitter thread, which you can see below, Storm said that McMahon confused him for Lance Cade, who died that year. Storm said that he was on vacation and got messages from Dave Meltzer that McMahon had called him to talk about Storm’s death. Storm noted that he was confused at the time as to why McMahon would want to talk to Meltzer about it, speculating that Vince thought the industry would be “doomed” if Storm died young due to drugs:

Wikipedia announced my death twice. Pretty sure that was 100% false, both times. https://t.co/cPkdGw6njg — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 14, 2019

There’s actually a funny (strange) Vince/Meltzer story about this. It will take likely a mini thread to tell. https://t.co/TZ77RF1xyN — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

I was on vacation in Ontario when Lance Cade died in 2010. I barely knew Dave Meltzer but I got a message from him letting me know Lance had died and also told me the story that when he got home and checked his answering machine, the first message was from Vince. Cont… — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

Dave said it was strange because he hadn’t spoke to Vince in quite some time, and the message was for Dave to call him because he had to talk to him about My death. Cont.. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019

There was then a second message from Vince on the machine left a little bit later where Vince told him not to bother calling because he realized it wasn’t me that died but Lance Cade. Cont.. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 15, 2019