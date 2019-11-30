wrestling / News
Lance Storm Starting With WWE Next Week
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Lance Storm will begin his work with WWE next week now that his Storm Wrestling Academy is officially closed. As reported earlier today, Storm posted to Twitter today to mark the closing of his wrestling school. F4Wonline reports that Storm will start this coming week in his producer role for WWE.
Storm announced that he would be closing the academy in early November.
