Lance Storm Suggests Team Name For Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

April 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
If he can be serious for a minute, Lance Storm has a team name for Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. WWE posted a tweet yesterday asking fans to come up with a name for the new tag team. Storm chimed in and suggested ‘Air Force One’. Cedric in particular seemed to take to the idea, once he got his Nelly reference out of the way (which Storm apparently didn’t get).

Storm has been trying to help out WWE talent quite a bit in the past several days, even offering match feedback in a Twitter post.

