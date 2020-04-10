Lance Storm Suggests Team Name For Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

If he can be serious for a minute, Lance Storm has a team name for Cedric Alexander and Ricochet. WWE posted a tweet yesterday asking fans to come up with a name for the new tag team. Storm chimed in and suggested ‘Air Force One’. Cedric in particular seemed to take to the idea, once he got his Nelly reference out of the way (which Storm apparently didn’t get).

Storm has been trying to help out WWE talent quite a bit in the past several days, even offering match feedback in a Twitter post.

Air Force One https://t.co/yCwYFdcAyA — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 10, 2020

He looks like the Rock — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) April 10, 2020

That’s a terrible team name Brian. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 10, 2020

I’m a 51 year old white dude. I’m not sure if this means you like this or hate this. 🤷‍♂️ — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 10, 2020

As a matter of fact I love it🤣😂 https://t.co/meSFa4u8yH — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 10, 2020

https://mobile.twitter.com/LanceStorm/status/1248636432282869761