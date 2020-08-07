wrestling / News

Various News: Lance Storm Excited For SWA Alumni on Next Week’s AEW Dark, Brian Pillman Jr. Hypes Warrior Wrestling Show

August 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lance Storm

– Lance Storm is looking forward to next week’s episode of AEW Dark, which has three of his former students on the card. Storm posted to Twitter following the card reveal today, as you can see below:

– Brian Pillman Jr. posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s Warrior Wrestling show, where he’s scheduled to compete:

