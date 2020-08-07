wrestling / News
Various News: Lance Storm Excited For SWA Alumni on Next Week’s AEW Dark, Brian Pillman Jr. Hypes Warrior Wrestling Show
– Lance Storm is looking forward to next week’s episode of AEW Dark, which has three of his former students on the card. Storm posted to Twitter following the card reveal today, as you can see below:
3 SWA Alumni on this episode. https://t.co/SljpMLGBt6
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 7, 2020
– Brian Pillman Jr. posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s Warrior Wrestling show, where he’s scheduled to compete:
This is unprecedented. You guys have no idea how amazing it feels to be headlining this show! The amount of work I have put in to prepare for this momentous occasion will be on display tonight in front of the biggest crowd possible! 8/7 is the official comeback of indy wrestling! https://t.co/qmyLRv4wpQ
— Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) August 7, 2020
