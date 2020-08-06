wrestling / News

Lance Storm Thinks Intergender Wrestling Needs To End, Discusses With Session Moth Martina

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Storm

In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm said that he thinks there needs to be an end to intergender wrestling, citing the #SpeakingOut movement and how uncomfortable women female wrestlers are with the idea.

He wrote: “I see some discussion on inter gender wrestling matches again. In light of #SpeakingOut I think these matches have to stop. I’ve heard from so many women who were uncomfortable doing these but felt obligated to to get booked because these matches were accepted ‘norms’. For every inter gender match that happens in a top company with professional conduct there are dozens of women who agree to be booked in a Women’s on a multi show loop that gets there and finds out the other woman didn’t show up (maybe was never booked) and now she has to Agree to do intergender matches and be the only women on the tour or lose all the booking and risk heat from canceling. There is then pressure to share a room because everyone else is doubling up. THIS HAPPENS.

This continued as he kept discussing the issue with fans in a respectful way. Eventually, ROH’s Session Moth Martina replied: “I think we should be allowed the choice to have an intergender match if we want to. Hopefully in a safe environment where no woman or man will feel uncomfortable in that situation again.

He added: “Explain to me how to make that happen at the Indy level, and I’m with you.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lance Storm, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading