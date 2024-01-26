Lance Storm Says Vince McMahon Needs To Be ‘Gone And Done’ Following Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Lance Storm believes WWE needs to cut ties with Vince McMahon once and for all following the lawsuit alleging sex trafficking filed against him. As reported, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed suit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE alleging that the WWE boss subjected her to sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, sex trafficking and more. McMahon has denied the allegations, with a spokesperson stating that the suit “is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth.”

Storm weighed in on the allegations against McMahon on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE needing to cut ties with McMahon: “I was one of the few that said he needed to be gone when the story first broke, and I was outspoken against him being allowed back into the office, being allowed back at shows when he when he came back. When he came back, I stopped watching the product and only started seeing some of the shows out of necessity.”

On the details in the lawsuit: “That’s classic sexual predator stuff. Find someone down on their luck and start grooming them and bending them to your will. Not only should he be booted off the board, take his keys to the office away, bar him from going to shows, and I think there needs to be a legitimate cleaning house of anyone who covered anything up who knew about this.” Storm went on to say that criminal charges should be brought to the people involved if everything turns out to be true.”