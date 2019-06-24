Lance Storm On Being Picked to Work With Brock Lesnar & Randy Orton When They Were New to WWE

– Lance Storm spoke with Edge & Christian on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness about working with Brock Lesnar & Randy Orton when both were new to WWE. Storm recalled that he was the guy who was chosen to work with both men because WWE had high hopes for them, and Storm’s reputation of being a good, safe worker made him the choice to help them get in-ring experience on the WWE roster level.

Storm also noted that both men are still friendly and appreciative of him to this day because of that time. You can check out some highlights below, as well as the full podcast:

On working with Lesnar when he was just starting out: “I worked many of Randy Orton’s first matches. I was his first match on TV. I did several house show and television loops with him. And I think I was Brock’s first house show loop on the main roster, I could be wrong on that. But I know I worked with him before he was on television. And you know, they [WWE] specifically, it’s like, ‘We have big hopes for this guy, he needs to learn experience. Go out there and get 15, 20 minutes out of him.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And I went out and Brock, he had a hell of a learning curve. He was really good. We went out the first night and we had our match and I came back. He sat down, I’m like ‘All right, you know. Change the way you do this, do this a little bit more, do this a little bit less, and fix this.’ And he’s like, ‘Okay.’ And the next night, anything I told him was fixed. So I gave him a couple more pointers. And he was so easy to work with, because he was really good. He was frighteningly large and strong, but again he didn’t hurt me at all. And I think to this day, it’s like when we did the Jericho’s 25th anniversary at Madison Square Garden, Brock was there. And he always goes out of his way to come over and say hi, and is friendly with me. Because I think he appreciated that.”

On working with Orton: “And Randy’s always been really good to me, because again, when he got brought up, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s go up there and have a good match.’ It wasn’t the ‘I’m gonna eat up this kid because I’m mad I have to work with this developmental guy on Sunday Night Heat.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, let’s go and have a match, kid.'”

