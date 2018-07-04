Lanny Poffo Says He’s Not Bored With Being Retired

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Lanny Poffo spoke about his life after retiring from pro wrestling, meeting Damien Sandow and more. Here are highlights:

On life after retiring: “I get up in the morning, I go to the gym. I have some hobbies on the computer. I like to do poetry still. I just try to do a lot of fun things. I have a lot of friends, we have some good times. The thing is, when you have friends you have to be careful. Just because they’re your friends doesn’t mean you have to eat what they eat or drink what they drink. Just because I was with people doesn’t mean that I had to do what they did. Sometimes a lot of people become alcoholics from social drinking. I’m not bored, I have plenty to do. I also have MLB.com, so I watch any baseball game I want, including out of market games.”

On others like Damien Sandow and Aiden English using his gimmick: Actually, I got a phone call from a guy named Joe Gomez that told me to come to the training center in Tampa. There’s this guy that wanted to talk to me and wanted permission to use my gimmick. I said okay, I went down there and I’m glad I did because I got to see Dusty Rhodes and he had expressed condolences for my brother. Steve Keirn was there, fantastic person. All these really nice people were there. Then they introduced me to Damien Sandow. He said, “Would you mind if I used your gimmick?” I said, ‘Look, I stole the gimmick, too. I’m not the first person to wear a cap and gown, and I’m not the person first to point to his head. If I had 21-inch arms, I would have pointed to my arms. It’s just that you’ve got to work with what you’ve got.'”

Like I said, when you think about it, Bobby Heenan was already “The Brain.” If he wanted to, he could have gotten mad that I was The Genius because it’s a little close. But he was nice enough to let me be The Genius, and he was confident in the fact that he was still The Brain. But if he wanted to be a jerk, he could stopped me, like “Hey, that’s too close to my gimmick.” I’ve seen pettiness in wrestlers before! So I said, “Look, I wish you the best of luck. You use it, whatever gimmick you’ve got.” Besides, a part of the gimmick that was not a gimmick was that I wrote my own poems. These were all original, even the lousy ones. It was all me.”

On his WCW run: “Yeah, my brother told me he’s got an idea, he’s going to make me Gorgeous George. He bought the name, this and that, but I had to do my part. What was that? He said, “I’m going to call you every time and see if you’re working out.” I started working out twice a day, I was suntanning, I was using the sunbed, I bleached my hair blonde, getting ready for the gimmick, got blue contact lenses, I wrote a few songs to enter the ring with. I had these songs produced by good singers and things. I had my own theme music, I did it myself. I was ready and ready and ready and finally, the phone never rang.

A couple of years later, my hair, I had bleached it so much, instead of looking like Gorgeous George, it looked like The Scarecrow in The Wizard Of Oz. Ric Flair and Buddy Landell had beautiful blonde hair, but me, it was very bad hair. That’s the reason that Vince McMahon defeated WCW because Vince is in the trenches. He knows everything, he wouldn’t be like Ted Turner and let other people handle it. Vince would not let one check go to a guy that wasn’t pulling his weight. That’s the reason Vince McMahon defeated Billionaire Ted and became a billionaire himself.”