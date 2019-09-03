Lanny Poffo Set For ROH Glory By Honor Appearance

– Lanny Poffo is making his way to New Orleans for ROH Glory By Honor. ROH announced on Monday that the legendary Poff will be appearing at their October 12th show in New Orleans.

The full announcement is below:

LEGEND LANNY POFFO TO BE SPECIAL GUEST AT GLORY BY HONOR IN NEW ORLEANS

Ring of Honor is proud to announce that Lanny Poffo, who entertained millions of pro wrestling fans around the world in the 70s, 80s and 90s with his acrobatics, poems and genius intellect, will appear as a special guest at Glory By Honor in New Orleans’ UNO Lakefront Arena on Oct. 12.

Fans at the show will have an opportunity to interact with Poffo, who will take part in the meet and greet in addition to appearing on the show.

Poffo, a member of a famous wrestling family that includes his brother “Macho Man” Randy Savage and father Angelo Poffo, is a self-professed “huge fan of Ring of Honor. He sat in on commentary during the main event of the ROH live event in Atlanta recently.

“I don’t want to get in trouble with a lot of my people from the 80s and 90s, but the talent here is better than we were — much better — and I am nothing but a fan,” Poffo said during the show, which was streamed live for HonorClub.

Glory By Honor will feature the semifinals and finals of a star-studded tournament to determine the challenger in the ROH World Championship Match at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Tickets for the huge event in New Orleans go on sale this Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members and Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Central for the general public.