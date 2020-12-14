Laredo Kid Asks Fans Where He Should Wrestle Next After TripleMania

Laredo Kid is just coming off his match with Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXVIII, and wants to know where fans want to see him next. Kid, who battled Omega in the main event of the main event of the AAA show, posted a poll to his Twitter account and asked where fans wanted to see him next.

The options were AEW, NJPW, and ROH. As of this writing with 504 votes, the results are:

AEW: 64.7%

NJPW: 27.2%

ROH: 8.1%

Kid has previously competed in AEW, teaming with Lucha Bros. in a losing effort against The Elite at Fyter Fest 2019. He had a run with Impact in 2017 and has worked a few matches for MLW this year.