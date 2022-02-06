Laredo Kid Says He’s Currently Signed With Impact Wrestling, Wants to Go for X-Division Title

– Speaking to Darren Paltrowitz for the Paltrocast, wrestler Laredo Kid revealed that he’s now signed with Impact Wrestling and that he plans on pursuing the X-Division title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Laredo Kid on wanting to win the X-Division title: “[I want to go and] try to [fight for the X-Division Belt] because when I started in the wrestlers business, I saw all the wrestlers [in the X-Division] like AJ Styles […] all the wrestlers I [saw] and they motivated me [to be a] good wrestlers, like pretty hard. Like I’ll when I see all that crazy moves that they do, I tried to do the same and [I’d] train more to be there one day, and when I had the opportunity to sign with IMPACT, it’s great. Right now, I [feel like it is] a dream to have this opportunity. Then, I want to go to and [for] the X-Division belt.”

On what’s next for him Impact: “Yeah, you need to keep watching, because right now, it’s like a surprise for everybody. I think that people believe in IMPACT right now because they have great matches all the time. Like BTI matches, X-Division matches, they have a great roster, it doesn’t matter who [wrestles]who because everybody’s watching right now.”

Laredo Kid is currently scheduled to work Impact Wrestling’s upcoming shows in New Orleans, Louisiana.