wrestling / News
Laredo Kid Captures Digital Media Championship At TNA Rebellion
Laredo Kid is your new TNA Digital Media Champion, winning the title on the TNA Rebellion pre-show. Laredo Kid defeated Crazzy Steve on the pre-show to the main PPV to win the title, and you can see some clips below.
The win marks Laredo Kid’s first title reign in TNA and ends Crazzy Steve’s run with the championship at 98 days. Steve won the title from Tommy Dreamer at TNA Hard to Kill.
Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.
.@Laredokidpro1 gets his shot at the Digital Media Championship RIGHT NOW on the #CountdownToRebellion! pic.twitter.com/RwHAgOnp14
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 20, 2024
HUGE Superplex! @Laredokidpro1 @steveofcrazzy #CountdownToRebellion pic.twitter.com/NEm9WEoN1d
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 20, 2024
Fly @Laredokidpro1 Fly! #CountdownToRebellion pic.twitter.com/twv7qPNT29
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Tony Khan Weighs In On Warning From Oklahoma Athletic Commission Over Nyla Rose Match
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy