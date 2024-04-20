Laredo Kid Captures Digital Media Championship At TNA Rebellion

Laredo Kid is your new TNA Digital Media Champion, winning the title on the TNA Rebellion pre-show. Laredo Kid defeated Crazzy Steve on the pre-show to the main PPV to win the title, and you can see some clips below.

The win marks Laredo Kid’s first title reign in TNA and ends Crazzy Steve’s run with the championship at 98 days. Steve won the title from Tommy Dreamer at TNA Hard to Kill.

Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.