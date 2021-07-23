wrestling / News
Laredo Kid Expected To Return To Impact Wrestling Soon
July 23, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Laredo Kid is expected to return to Impact Wrestling soon after last appearing for the company in 2019. His last match was a loss to Rohit Raju on July 5 of that year. He’s appeared for several companies, especially last year, including AAA, AEW, GCW and MLW.
The Observer notes that Kid will get a push upon his return.
