Laredo Kid Expected To Return To Impact Wrestling Soon

July 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Laredo Kid AEW Fyter Fest

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Laredo Kid is expected to return to Impact Wrestling soon after last appearing for the company in 2019. His last match was a loss to Rohit Raju on July 5 of that year. He’s appeared for several companies, especially last year, including AAA, AEW, GCW and MLW.

The Observer notes that Kid will get a push upon his return.

Laredo Kid, Joseph Lee

