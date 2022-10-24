Laredo Kid Hospitalized After Emergency Surgery

In a post on Instagram, it was revealed that Impact Wrestling’s Laredo Kid is in the hospital after he was forced to have emergency surgery.

The translated message reads: “I don’t know how or where to even start this news update 🙁

Yesterday, @laredokidpro sadly had to be taken by an ambulance to the hospital at the end of his championship match in Monterrey. He had to receive an emergency operation at dawn. He was conscious a little while ago thank God and aware of the situation so that we could let his family and close friends know We hope that in the next few hours he improves and is more stable. Fans, promoters, friends, family and teammates of Laredo, I will try to stay on top of messages and respond to the majority. Promoters/events with scheduled dates in the next few months 🙁 Due to the severity of what has occurred we still don’t know how long recovery will take, if there are any comments or doubts I will be responding to messages, emails, for now will avoid phone calls. Many thanks to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being here all night <3 And to my closests friends for your support <3. Please send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that he kicks out of this soon <3”