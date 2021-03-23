Laredo Kid Returning On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Laredo Kid will be back in AEW for the first time since 2019 for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan has announced that Laredo Kid will team up with Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix on Wednesday’s show against the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler.

Laredo Kid last appeared for AEW at Fyter Fest 2019, teaming with the Lucha Bros for a match against the Bucks and Kenny Omega. The updated Dynamite card is:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid