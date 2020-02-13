Laredo Kid Set For MLW: Intimidation Games in April

Laredo Kid is coming to MLW, competing at MLW: Intimidation Games in April. MLW announced that the Mexican star will hit the ring for the show, which takes place on April 18th and will be an MLW: Fusion taping.

The full announcement is below:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Laredo Kid will compete at MLW: Intimidation Games Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

Laredo Kid has returned to MLW looking to ignite the road to a big 2020.

Quickly becoming one of Mexico’s most formidable luchadores, now Laredo Kid eyes gold in Major League Wrestling.

“Chicago fans have been a big part of MLW’s success, so we’ve decided to return with a super stacked card and it starts with reintroducing great talent like Laredo Kid,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. “This is a fan appreciation night that I expect will blow your mind when you see the full card.”

A decorated high-flying luchador, Laredo Kid has won Mexico’s World Trios Championship as well as the World Cruiserweight title, which he currently holds.

Unleashing the 450º Splash, Springboard Double Corkscrew Plancha and an innovative 630º Splash, Laredo is exhilarating luchador to experience live.

League officials expect to reveal his opponent in the next few weeks.

Be thrilled by seeing Laredo Kid live in Chicago April 18 when MLW returns to Cicero Stadium. Buy tickets starting at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.