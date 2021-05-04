Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco Added to This Week’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed a new match for tomorrow’s episode of MLW Fusion. Laredo Kid will face off against Gringo Loco. Here’s the full announcement:

Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco set for FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco for this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Lucha libre will be on display as Laredo Kid of AAA Lucha Libre squares off against veteran American luchador Gringo Loco.

Laredo Kid, who last was seen in a title versus title clash with Lio Rush, has demanded a match where he vows to make a statement.

Given the controversy surrounding the AAA cruiserweight championship, what could the AAA main eventer have in store?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

• A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship

• Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday in action!

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.