Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler Set for This Week’s BTI
– Impact Wrestling has announced that the Laredo Kid will be returning to Impact this week. He will face John Skyler on Before The Impact on Thursday, Sept. 9 on AXS TV. You can see the announcement below.
Skyler tweeted on the news, “I don’t do any tricks. Can’t wait to spoil your return this Thursday. #BTIonAXSTV”
