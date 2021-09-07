wrestling / News

Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler Set for This Week’s BTI

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler Before The Impact

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the Laredo Kid will be returning to Impact this week. He will face John Skyler on Before The Impact on Thursday, Sept. 9 on AXS TV. You can see the announcement below.

Skyler tweeted on the news, “I don’t do any tricks. Can’t wait to spoil your return this Thursday. #BTIonAXSTV”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Laredo Kid, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading