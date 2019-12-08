Larry D Signs With Impact Wrestling

It was announced at the Impact Wrestling No Surrender show on Saturday night that Larry D has signed a deal with the promotion. He is a longtime Kentucky independent wrestler.

"Dammit @legendoflarryd, you need a bigger stage to play on…you need to be an IMPACT Wrestling star."

What a moment at #NoSurrender as @ScottDAmore offers Larry D a contract! pic.twitter.com/c6s053Pv1f

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 8, 2019