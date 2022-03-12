wrestling / News
Larry D vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Larry D and Bhupinder Gujjar for this week’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Rhino vs. Steve Maclin
* Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven
* AAA & ROH Women’s World Championships: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw
* Larry D vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
This Thursday at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@legendoflarryd vs @bhupindergujj4r #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/SC66hAqvcS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 12, 2022
