wrestling / News
Larry Dallas Signs Full Time Deal With AAA
April 29, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Larry Dallas has announced that he signed a full-time contract with AAA to provide English commentary. He will make his debut for the company on Saturday at Triplemania XXX: Monterrey.
He wrote: ““Put pen to paper. Officially signed with AAA. Very excited to start this journey with them. All kicks off this Saturday with a loaded TripleMania!”
Put pen to paper. Officially signed with AAA.
Very excited to start this journey with them. All kicks off this Saturday with a loaded Triplemania!
— Larry Dallas (@LarryDallasAAA) April 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Missed Shows Due To COVID-19 Recently
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Thought TNA Could Compete With WWE, TNA’s Open Fight Night & Gut Check Concepts
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls How Triple H Got Vince McMahon to Dump Hade Vansen Angle
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name