wrestling / News

Larry Dallas Signs Full Time Deal With AAA

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleCon 2022 - AAA live show Image Credit: WrestleCon

In a post on Twitter, Larry Dallas has announced that he signed a full-time contract with AAA to provide English commentary. He will make his debut for the company on Saturday at Triplemania XXX: Monterrey.

He wrote: ““Put pen to paper. Officially signed with AAA. Very excited to start this journey with them. All kicks off this Saturday with a loaded TripleMania!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, Larry Dallas, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading