Larry Hennig Passes Away at Age 82

According to Pwinsider.com, former AWA World Tag Team Champion and patriarch to the Hennig wrestling family Larry Hennig passed away today at the age of 82. Larry was the father of the late “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig and grandfather to current WWE star Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig). Larry was the Minnesota State High School Heavyweight Champion from Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and went to University of Minnesota to wrestle and play football on scholarship.

He left college due to family responsibilities and was later by Verne Gage, Hennig entered professional wrestling in the early 1960s, seeing it as a way to make good money for his family. On behalf of 411, I’d like to extend my condolences to the family, friends and fans of Larry Hennig.