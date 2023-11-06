Lars Frederiksen Thinks CM Punk Should Try Wrestling in Japan

In a recent conversation with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Lars Frederiksen explained his viewpoint regarding where his friend CM Punk should continue his wrestling career (per Wrestling Inc. Frederiksen stated that given Punk’s currently-limited options, he believes the wrestler should try to sign with a Japanese promotion and take the opportunity to fulfill that ambition. You can find a highlight from the interview and watch the full video below.

On Punk’s best prospects at the moment: “Off the top of my head there’s only two companies in this world right now, one not even being in the United States, that I would say [to Punk], ‘That’s where you should go.’ Like, if he asked me where I thought he could go, where he should go, I would say Japan. I honestly would love to see him in Japan because I think that’s always been a dream for him. He’s never really done that, he’s never had the opportunity. If I was his manager and dictated [what he should do], I would say go to Japan, go live out that fantasy. You’re in basically the twilight of your career, you know, you’re pushing 50.”