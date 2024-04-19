wrestling / News
Lars Frederiksen To Appear At TNA Rebellion, DJ Ashba To Perform
TNA has announced appearances by DJ Ashba and Lars Frederiksen at Saturday’s Rebellion PPV. The company announced that Ashba will perform the National Anthem at this weekend’s PPV, while Frederiksen — vocalist and guitarist for Rancid — will accompany Spitfire to the ring for their Knockouts Tag Team Championship defends against DECAY, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live from Las Vegas on PPV and TNA+, is:
Main Card
* TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System vs. Speedball Mountain
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something
* Full Metal Mayhem: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Last Man Standing Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone
* Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann
* DJ Ashba to perform National Anthem
Pre-Show
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire (w/Lars Frederiksen) vs. DECAY
* ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed
BREAKING: @RootsRadicals01 joins @DaniLuna_pro and @JodyThreat ringside on The #CountdownToRebellion! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/kKHW5UsD7P
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 19, 2024
BREAKING: @DjASHBA plays the National Anthem THIS SATURDAY at 8 PM at #Rebellion! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/GjhzuHwiCQ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 19, 2024
