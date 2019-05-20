Lars Sullivan Attacks Lucha House Party at Money in the Bank (Video)

– Lars Sullivan came out to give Lucha House Party a bad night at Sunday’s Money in the Bank. Sullivan came out and interrupted a segment by the trio, brutally assaulting all three and getting busted open in the process. Clips from the match are below.

Sullivan is just coming off a scandal, as past comments he’d made online that were viewed as insensitive to race, mental issues, sexuality and more were brought back to light. WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 for the comments.