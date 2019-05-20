wrestling / News
Lars Sullivan Attacks Lucha House Party at Money in the Bank (Video)
– Lars Sullivan came out to give Lucha House Party a bad night at Sunday’s Money in the Bank. Sullivan came out and interrupted a segment by the trio, brutally assaulting all three and getting busted open in the process. Clips from the match are below.
Sullivan is just coming off a scandal, as past comments he’d made online that were viewed as insensitive to race, mental issues, sexuality and more were brought back to light. WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 for the comments.
It's time to get our LUCHA on at @WWE #MITB with @KalistoWWE @LuchadorLD & @WWEGranMetalik! pic.twitter.com/ZMPP5Pbn74
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
He's not here for a #LuchaHouseParty. He's here to DESTROY IT!#MITB @LarsSWWE pic.twitter.com/KWs2BaUbWY
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
We guess @LarsSWWE doesn't like to party… #MITB pic.twitter.com/ItiKS4v9gh
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
PURE DESTRUCTION by THE FREAK @LarsSWWE. #MITB pic.twitter.com/NoMEnmFc85
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
