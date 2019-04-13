wrestling / News

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Enjoys Upsetting the WWE Universe, Peyton Royce on Moment of Becoming Champion, Beth Phoenix Sends Message to Nia Jax

April 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Lars Sullivan’s representative, William Christensen, posted a message on Twitter this week commenting on Lars Sullivan recently making his debut on the main WWE roster attacking Kurt Angle and The Hardy Boyz this week.

Christensen wrote on behalf of Lars Sullivan, “William Christensen here with another update on Lars! Lars would like to convey to the public that he finds great pleasure and humor in upsetting the WWE Universe. His only complaint is that it’s too easy to do so! His quote after both Monday and Tuesday night, ‘lol.'”

– WWE women’s tag team champion Peyton Royce of The IIconics posted a tweet on the team’s recent title win at WrestleMania 35. You can check out her thoughts on the subject below. Royce comments on the photos on the moment when it really hit her that she became champion.

Peyton Royce wrote, “I’m in public I shouldn’t be crying. I can’t help it. This is the exact moment it hit me. When @WWE_Ref123 handed the title to me & I realized not only did we just win at #WrestleMania but I am now a Champion! Our photographers are so amazing to caption such special moments.”

As previously reported, Nia Jax has ACL tears in both of her knees and needs to undergo surgery. You can check out Beth Phoenix writing a tweet directed at Nia Jax, wishing her well, below.

Beth Phoenix wrote, “Hey @NiaJaxWWE …wishing you all the best on your knee surgeries and recovery. Working through one injury let alone two for so long is one of the toughest things a superstar can do. Much respect. Heal up soon. We’ll all be waiting…”

