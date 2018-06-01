wrestling / News
WWE News: Lars Sullivan Hits New Milestone In The Gym, WWE Reports On Cena/Bella Reconciliation, Alternate Footage of Elias Attacking Seth Rollins
– WWE has posted a new video of Lars Sullivan and Babatunde at the gym hitting new milestones.
– WWE has also tweeted E!’s story about John Cena and Nikki Bella working on their relationship.
What's next for @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins? The couple is reportedly working on their relationship, according to @enews! https://t.co/tp2SyB7Xdo
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2018
– Finally, here’s a clip of unseen footage of Elias attacking Seth Rollins on RAW.