wrestling / News

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Hits New Milestone In The Gym, WWE Reports On Cena/Bella Reconciliation, Alternate Footage of Elias Attacking Seth Rollins

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lars Sullivan NXT TV

– WWE has posted a new video of Lars Sullivan and Babatunde at the gym hitting new milestones.

– WWE has also tweeted E!’s story about John Cena and Nikki Bella working on their relationship.

– Finally, here’s a clip of unseen footage of Elias attacking Seth Rollins on RAW.

