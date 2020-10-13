wrestling / News
Lars Sullivan To Make In-Ring Smackdown Debut This Week
October 12, 2020 | Posted by
Lars Sullivan’s first match as a member of the Smackdown roster will take place on this week’s episode. WWE announced on Monday that Sullivan will face Jeff Hardy, who he attacked in his return last week, on Friday’s show.
This marks Sullivan’s third televised WWE match and his first since his June 10th, 2019 win on Raw over Lucha House Party. As reported earlier today, Sullivan is already mired in controversy again as screenshots of him sending unwanted sexual comments to a female yoga instructor through his official Instagram account.
BREAKING: @JEFFHARDYBRAND will collide with #TheFreak @LarsSWWE one-on-one this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8/7c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/VCyB1Pdxb3
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2020
