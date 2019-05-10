Lars Sullivan Issues Statement About Past ‘Inappropriate Remarks’

– Lars Sullivan has issued a statement in response to comments he made on a bodybuilding forum back in 2013 and earlier. Sullivan has been in headlines after the comments resurfaced, which he made on a forum under two different accounts and took prejudicial stances on race, mental issues, sexual assault, homosexuality and more.

Sullivan issued a statement to Wrestling Inc which read: “There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

As noted earlier on Thursday, WWE was hoping that the backlash against Sullivan would blow over.