Lars Sullivan Issues Statement About Past ‘Inappropriate Remarks’
May 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Lars Sullivan has issued a statement in response to comments he made on a bodybuilding forum back in 2013 and earlier. Sullivan has been in headlines after the comments resurfaced, which he made on a forum under two different accounts and took prejudicial stances on race, mental issues, sexual assault, homosexuality and more.
Sullivan issued a statement to Wrestling Inc which read: “There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”
As noted earlier on Thursday, WWE was hoping that the backlash against Sullivan would blow over.
