Lars Sullivan Likely To Be Out For Six To Nine Months
June 20, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported last week that a match between Lars Sullivan and Matt Hardy had been set for an episode of Smackdown, but was pulled because of what was believed at the time to be a minor injury to Sullivan. However, an update later revealed that Sullivan had to have an MRI because the injury was worse than originally thought.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it’s now believed that Sullivan has a knee injury. He had the MRI last week and WWE now believes that he will be out anywhere from six to nine months. No other details have been revealed, including when “The Freak” is except to undergo surgery, or if he already has.
