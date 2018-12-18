Quantcast

 

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Makes Fun of Shane McMahon’s Sweating, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Return Videos, The Revival Celebrates

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lars Sullivan NXT 11-7-18

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Lars Sullivan reminded us all that he’s coming soon, and mocked Shane McMahon’s sweating…

– Here is the Revival, commenting on winning a tag title shot on last night’s WWE Raw and also celebrating the fact that Lucha House Rules have been banned from Raw…

– WWE posted the following return videos for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn on last night’s WWE Raw…


