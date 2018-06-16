Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Promises to Turn Aleister Black Into Toilet Paper,Tyler Bate shares Mick Jagger Tweet, and Full Episode of Stephanie McMahon Undercover Boss Is Out

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT - Lars Sullivan

– Lars Sullivan tweeted out a promise that he’s going to turn Aleister Black into “toilet paper” tonight at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II later tonight. You can check out Sullivan’s tweet ahead of the match below.

– Tyler Bate shared a tweet on Mick Jagger when he induced vomiting. You can check that out below.

– The full episode of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition is out now. You can check out the announcement from CBS below.

article topics :

Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, Stephanie McMahon, Tyler Bate, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading