Lars Sullivan Says He Told WWE He Was Done With Wrestling Due To Anxiety

As we reported last night, Lars Sullivan is no longer a part of the WWE as he was quietly released from the company last month. Fightful Select spoke with Sullivan about his release and he revealed that he told WWE that he was done with wrestling due to his anxiety.

While confirmed that he was gone, he said he was surprised WWE didn’t announce the news themselves, but figured it was due to them being nice to him. He complimented how his release was handled, noting it was done with “compassion and honesty.” He kept reiterating that he was treated well by the WWE office and locker room, and he wasn’t bullied.

He added that his anxiety issues had become so bad that he wasn’t able to eat on days he was set to appear on TV and had trouble sleeping. His lost his father last year, which added to his emotional problems. Sullivan said that he was his own worst enemy and “owned up to” multiple issues that stopped him from succeeding in the WWE, which he said was his “dream job.” He said he likely wouldn’t wrestle anymore and called his past actions “idiocy” and “selfish behavior.” He added he was grateful for his time in WWE.

A source suggested his shirtless promo wit Michael Cole was “sabotage, but if it was a test, he passed it.” Sullivan said he liked the promo and thought they were adding depth to his character. He was instructed to breath heavily through his nose and told what to say.