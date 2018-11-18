Quantcast

 

Lars Sullivan Teased For Jump to Main Roster

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lars Sullivan NXT 11-7-18

It looks like Lars Sullivan is headed to the main roster. Sullivan was teased as “coming soon” in a video package during the Survivor Series Kickoff show. The video did not mention which brand he would be appearing on. You can see the teaser below.

Sullivan has been in NXT since April of 2017 and has been booked like a monster, not losing a match by pinfall until NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in June when he lost to Aleister Black.

